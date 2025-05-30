SCCI wants joint measures to strengthen mutual Pak-Korea economic ties

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr Park Kijun said free trade agreement can improve bilateral cooperation and trade relations between Pakistan and South Korea.

The Korean diplomat said his country is fully committed to strengthening the mutual trade and economic relations with Pakistan as many Korean companies are keenly making investment in this country, with special focus on hydropower generation.

Mr Kijun was speaking to members during his visit to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chairing a meeting SCCI President Fazal Moqeem invited South Korean companies to invest in hydropower generation, pharmaceutical, hydrocarbon, mining, tourism, and agriculture along with industries, trade and other potential sectors.

Moqeem hoped trade relations would further cement between the two countries by exchange of trade delegation, enhancing economic cooperation and investment in potential sectors of K-P.

KP is the golden-gate for Central Asian Republics, Iran and South Asian states, SCCI chief stated, stressing the promotion of business-friendly relations between the two countries.

Apart from the SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, Honorary Consul General of South Korea in Peshawar/KP and former president of the chamber Afan Aziz, members of the SCCI executive committee and others were also attended the meeting.

The Korean diplomat promised to take measures to ease the visa business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting agreed to launch joint ventures and establish closer business to business contacts to further strengthen the bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Mr Kijun informed the meeting that South Korea has gained tremendous advancement in the Hi-tech industrial sector.

The diplomat said Korean bilateral trade with many countries around the world has rapidly increased.

Fazal Moqeem Khan said prospects are brighter to further cement bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and South Korea.

The SCCI chief expressed satisfaction over Korean investment in multiple sectors in Pakistan.

He, however, called upon the Korean Ambassador to woo Korean companies in potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chamber president said Korean capabilities and cooperation in smart mining, renewable energy, seed technology, automation and pharmaceuticals will help to highlight untapped skills of KP’ youths.

Fazal Moqeem hoped the South Korean will continue cooperation in financial assistance and technological sector in future.

Afan Aziz reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen Pak-South Korean bilateral cooperation by effective interaction and mutual engagement of the business community of the both countries.

The Honorary Consul General said all efforts will continue to strengthen Pak-South Korea bilateral economic and trade relations.