Senate panel demands probe into Rs600 million corruption in Dasu transmission project

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs has called for a thorough investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into alleged large-scale corruption worth Rs600 million in the Dasu Hydropower Transmission Line project.

During a meeting chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro, members were informed that the project contract was awarded in 2015 based solely on a letter from the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Meanwhile, the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) was found to have submitted incorrect figures during the bidder evaluation process.

Senator Abro expressed strong concern over the irregularities, questioning how such a major project could be handed over based on a mere letter. He stressed that all relevant institutions bear responsibility to investigate the issue fully.

The committee was told that the managing director of Nespak admitted to submitting the wrong figures, and members directed that appropriate action be taken against those involved.

Highlighting the Power Division’s negligence in the matter, Senator Abro insisted that NAB and FIA launch detailed inquiries. He also called for the termination of officials who provided false data during the project’s scrutiny.