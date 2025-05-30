Tesla’s Robotaxi launch expected in June, Musk says

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is testing driverless Model Y cars in Austin, Texas, with plans to deliver the first unit in June.

He said the tests are running ahead of schedule and have not experienced any incidents.

Musk previously indicated that the robotaxi launch would begin with a small fleet of 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles. Although no official launch date has been confirmed, reports suggest the service could start in Austin as early as June 12.

On Wednesday, Musk also announced his departure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, where he led efforts to improve federal agency efficiency but faced significant challenges.

Tesla’s global sales have fallen amid rising competition and backlash over Musk’s political views and ties to the Trump administration. The company has not yet provided official comments on the robotaxi tests or launch timeline.