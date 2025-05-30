Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Xiaomi launches Tesla Y rival YU7 in Beijing showrooms

YU7 launch comes amid challenges for Xiaomi, as new EV orders have declined following a fatal highway crash involving the SU7

By Monitoring Desk

Xiaomi launched its new YU7 SUV at 13 showrooms in Beijing on Thursday, aiming to compete with Tesla in the Chinese electric vehicle market.

The company will begin taking orders for the YU7 in July. Xiaomi’s previous model, the SU7 sedan, has outsold Tesla’s Model 3 on a monthly basis since December.

The YU7 launch comes amid challenges for Xiaomi, as new electric vehicle orders have declined following a fatal highway crash involving the SU7 in driving-assistance mode and subsequent customer complaints about misleading marketing. Xiaomi issued an apology for unclear advertising.

Visitors at Xiaomi’s flagship showroom in Beijing showed interest in the YU7’s design and its integration with Xiaomi’s personal gadgets and smart home products, highlighting local brand appeal over foreign competitors. Some consumers noted the vehicle’s features and pricing position it as a strong alternative to Tesla’s Model Y, which is priced from 263,500 yuan in China.

Xiaomi has yet to announce the official price of the YU7 but is expected to reveal it in July. The company aims to ship significant volumes of the new SUV over the coming years, targeting strong market growth despite recent setbacks.

Previous article
Google begins direct online sales of hardware devices in India
Next article
Tesla’s Robotaxi launch expected in June, Musk says
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices fall over 1% after U.S. court blocks broad Trump...

Brent crude futures close 1.2% lower at $64.15 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude drops 1.5% to $60.94 a barrel

Dollar falls as trade court blocks major Trump tariffs

Energy ministry links Building code to power efficiency standards

Petroleum minister reviews PPL’s operations and performance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.