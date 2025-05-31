Around 55 million women unbanked, 47 million out of Pakistan’s workforce: World Bank 

Pakistan faces high gender disparities in wage employment, entrepreneurship, and access to productive assets, with an estimated 47 million women currently outside the labor force and around 55 million unbanked, according to a World Bank report.

Titled “Women’s Economic Empowerment in Pakistan: An Evidence Guided Toolkit for More Inclusive Policies,” the report outlines Pakistan’s economic, human capital, political, and climate challenges and emphasizes the critical role women must play for inclusive growth and national competitiveness.

The gender earnings gap in Pakistan stands at 18 percent, meaning employed women earn Rs818 for every Rs1,000 earned by employed men. This gap has narrowed significantly from nearly 40 percent two decades ago, driven by rising women’s earnings and declining men’s wages.

Despite progress, women in Pakistan continue to face barriers in entering the workforce, securing fair wages, accessing markets, obtaining financial services, owning land and property, and exercising agency over decisions—all compounded by social norms and gender-based violence.

The report stresses that improving gender equality is essential to addressing Pakistan’s stagnating per capita income, human capital crisis, and rising poverty levels. It notes that Pakistani women’s legal rights lag behind those of regional peers and the global average, limiting their visibility and autonomy in economic and social spheres.

Safety, mobility restrictions, and cultural norms further challenge women’s participation in the economy. The World Bank’s analysis, based on extensive data from national and regional surveys over 20 years, provides a detailed overview of trends in women’s work and empowerment.

The report proposes an evidence-based policy toolkit that prioritizes targeted, data-driven solutions tailored to women’s needs, moving beyond one-size-fits-all approaches to promote meaningful economic inclusion and empowerment.