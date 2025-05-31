Eid relief for citizens: LPG price reduced by Rs5 per KG for June

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June 2025, lowering the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder by Rs54.60.

According to OGRA’s notification, the new maximum consumer price of LPG will be Rs2,838.31 per 11.8 kg cylinder, down from Rs2,892.91 in May. This reflects a decrease of 1.88%. On a per-kilogram basis, the consumer price has decreased by Rs4.62.

Similarly, the producer price has been revised downward by Rs4,627.33 per ton to Rs199,234.49, translating into a producer-level price of Rs2,350.97 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

OGRA attributed the decrease in LPG prices primarily to a 2.67% decline in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP), despite a marginal 0.35% increase in the average US dollar exchange rate. The producer price is benchmarked against the Saudi Aramco CP and the prevailing exchange rate.

Chairman of the LPG Industries Association of Pakistan, Irfan Khokhar while terming the LPG price cut as a welcome move for inflation-hit consumers has called on the government to end actions against small-scale LPG retailers. “Shopkeepers do not produce LPG at home; the government should ensure price compliance at the plant level,” he said, urging authorities to take action against powerful elements in the supply chain rather than poor vendors.

Khokhar also highlighted the worsening natural gas crisis across the country and emphasized that LPG remains the only affordable alternative fuel to bridge the shortfall. He noted that Pakistan relies on 60% imported LPG to meet its local demand, and there is currently ample supply in the market.

“There is room for further reduction in LPG prices,” Khokhar stated, urging the government to improve LPG policy to ensure affordable fuel access for the common man.

He also appealed to all LPG stakeholders to strictly adhere to OGRA’s notified prices in their transactions.