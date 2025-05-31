Finance minister meets World Bank team, stresses strategic partnership to boost Pakistan’s development

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday held a meeting with the World Bank Pakistan team, including outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine and incoming Country Director Ms Bolormaa Amgaabazar.

During the meeting, the minister warmly welcomed Ms Bolormaa Amgaabazar to Pakistan and extended his best wishes for her upcoming assignment. He expressed confidence that collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the World Bank would continue to flourish under her leadership, according to a news release.

Senator Aurangzeb also commended Najy Benhassine for his valuable contributions and unwavering support to the government throughout his tenure. He acknowledged Benhassine’s role in strengthening the development partnership and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Highlighting the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the World Bank, the minister expressed gratitude for the Bank’s generous financial and technical assistance across key economic sectors.

He emphasized the importance of the recently signed 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) as a pivotal element in Pakistan’s economic roadmap, noting its potential to transform critical sectors through strategic and well-coordinated implementation.

Aurangzeb underscored the significance of effectively executing the CPF’s Country Financing Framework (CFF), describing it as essential to unlocking the full benefits of the World Bank’s support. He particularly praised the institutional, technical, and financial backing consistently provided by the Bank.

The minister also highlighted the recent successful completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review and the subsequent $1 billion disbursement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), along with additional resources made available through the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

He noted that development finance must be guided by merit and objective assessment, rising above political considerations to ensure sustainable progress.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s economic resilience and advancing inclusive development through strategic partnerships.