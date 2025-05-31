Govt finalises key CPEC 2.0 deliverables as strategic acceleration kicks off ahead of 14th JCC session

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday chaired a high-level preparatory meeting of the Pakistani side of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC).

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including conveners of CPEC Joint Working Groups (JWGs) and secretaries from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Communications, Maritime Affairs, Science & Technology, Railways, Commerce, and Interior, to review progress and finalize deliverables for the upcoming 14th JCC session, according to a news release.

Ahsan Iqbal conducted a comprehensive review of CPEC projects across vital sectors, including Gwadar development, industrial cooperation, science and technology, transport infrastructure, agriculture, and the blue economy.

He directed all ministries to rigorously implement the long-term CPEC plan by ensuring their project roadmaps align fully with established sectoral priorities for effective, result-oriented execution.

The minister instructed the Board of Investment to immediately begin strategic outreach to 20-25 major Chinese economic zones, aiming to attract experienced companies for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) development and industrial relocation to Pakistan.

Emphasizing science and technology as the foundation for future export-led growth, he tasked the Ministry of Science & Technology with studying China’s advancements in emerging scientific fields, formulating a national scientific development agenda, and identifying ten high-potential export products for targeted research and innovation support.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted Gwadar’s critical role as a blue economy hub, urging accelerated development in coastal tourism, fisheries, and industry through strengthened engagement with Pakistani and Chinese business communities.

He also directed officials to finalize a proposal for introducing third-party participation under CPEC to facilitate broader infrastructure projects, to be presented and approved at the forthcoming JCC session.

Concluding the meeting, the minister reiterated CPEC’s immense potential for investment, industrial relocation, and joint ventures.

He called for unified, proactive efforts across all government institutions to deliver tangible outcomes for the JCC and emphasized intensified inter-ministerial coordination and strategic planning to ensure the 14th JCC session is a landmark event advancing the CPEC 2.0 vision of a prosperous and connected Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored that CPEC 2.0 is fully integrated into the broader national transformation agenda under the URAAN Pakistan initiative.

URAAN Pakistan, as a flagship development framework aimed at turning Pakistan into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, outlines a clear roadmap through its five pillars: Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy, and Equity.

CPEC 2.0’s focus on industrialization, connectivity, science and technology, and sustainable growth complements these pillars, creating synergies that will catalyze economic modernization and inclusive, innovation-driven development across all regions.

Highlighting the need to deepen business-to-business (B2B) collaboration, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that private sector partnerships between Pakistani and Chinese companies will be pivotal in CPEC’s next phase.

Such cooperation will unlock new opportunities for industrial growth, technology transfer, and job creation, empowering local enterprises, attracting foreign direct investment, boosting exports, and driving innovation across sectors including manufacturing, logistics, energy, agriculture, and ICT.

A thriving B2B ecosystem under CPEC 2.0 will also foster entrepreneurship, upskill the workforce, and enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness — transforming economic zones into engines of opportunity and prosperity.