Govt moves to lift nationwide moratorium on new gas connections, says petroleum minister  

The government is actively working to lift the nationwide moratorium on new gas connections, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said, while acknowledging ongoing safety issues associated with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) use and incidents of cylinder explosions.

During a visit to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), Malik told reporters that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he had already discussed ending the moratorium, and they plan to meet again soon with a firm resolve to restore gas connections across the country.

The moratorium, announced in December 2021 and strictly implemented since March 2022, was imposed amid concerns over the country’s gas supply capacity. Malik acknowledged that many households and commercial users have been forced to rely on LPG, which is considerably more expensive and carries risks such as cylinder explosions and safety hazards.

The petroleum minister stressed the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges by improving natural gas availability and gradually removing restrictions on new connections to provide affordable and safe energy access.

In an official press statement issued by SSGC, Malik described the energy sector as “oxygen to the economy,” emphasising that efforts are underway to stabilise supply and ensure tariffs remain aligned with international market trends.

He highlighted early signs of recovery in key economic sectors but cautioned that sustained momentum and policy stability are essential for continued growth.

Malik also informed that the Prime Minister and the petroleum ministry are focused on resolving upstream and downstream sector issues that affect gas supply and pricing. The upcoming federal budget will include measures aimed at alleviating citizens’ energy burdens and expanding access to natural gas services.