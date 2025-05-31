Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Govt moves to lift nationwide moratorium on new gas connections, says petroleum minister  

Ali Pervaiz Malik outlines plans to restore gas supply and improve energy sector stability ahead of budget

By Monitoring Desk

The government is actively working to lift the nationwide moratorium on new gas connections, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said, while acknowledging ongoing safety issues associated with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) use and incidents of cylinder explosions.

During a visit to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), Malik told reporters that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he had already discussed ending the moratorium, and they plan to meet again soon with a firm resolve to restore gas connections across the country.

The moratorium, announced in December 2021 and strictly implemented since March 2022, was imposed amid concerns over the country’s gas supply capacity. Malik acknowledged that many households and commercial users have been forced to rely on LPG, which is considerably more expensive and carries risks such as cylinder explosions and safety hazards.

The petroleum minister stressed the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges by improving natural gas availability and gradually removing restrictions on new connections to provide affordable and safe energy access.

In an official press statement issued by SSGC, Malik described the energy sector as “oxygen to the economy,” emphasising that efforts are underway to stabilise supply and ensure tariffs remain aligned with international market trends.

He highlighted early signs of recovery in key economic sectors but cautioned that sustained momentum and policy stability are essential for continued growth.

Malik also informed that the Prime Minister and the petroleum ministry are focused on resolving upstream and downstream sector issues that affect gas supply and pricing. The upcoming federal budget will include measures aimed at alleviating citizens’ energy burdens and expanding access to natural gas services.

Previous article
Govt to allocate over Rs1 trillion for development projects in FY2025-26 budget
Next article
Finance minister meets World Bank team, stresses strategic partnership to boost Pakistan’s development
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.