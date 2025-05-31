Sign inSubscribe
K-Electric urges government to manage loss-heavy feeders to end Karachi’s power outages

CEO Moonis Alvi says 300 feeders cause 87% of losses; KE ready to supply electricity if state handles bill recovery

By Monitoring Desk

K-Electric (KE) has proposed a targeted strategy to eliminate electricity load-shedding in Karachi, calling on the government to take control of specific high-loss areas.

Speaking to the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists (CEJ) on Saturday, KE CEO Moonis Alvi revealed that just 300 of the city’s 2,129 feeders are responsible for 87% of power losses—making them the main contributors to ongoing blackouts.

“If the government takes over these 300 feeders and oversees electricity distribution in those zones, K-Electric will be significantly closer to making Karachi load-shedding-free,” Alvi stated. He added that KE is willing to continue supplying electricity to these areas, provided the government assumes responsibility for bill collection.

Alvi noted that 70% of the city is already exempt from load-shedding. KE is also deploying new technologies to prevent electricity theft from feeders, he said. However, he cautioned that tampering with Pole-Mounted Transformers (PMTs) can result in technical faults that take up to three days to repair.

Reiterating KE’s offer to support internal system management in problematic zones, Alvi emphasized the utility’s willingness to work with the government to resolve these issues.

He also addressed concerns about the upcoming Multi-Year Tariff (MYT), assuring that it will not burden ordinary consumers. “Rather, it will encourage foreign investment in the city’s power infrastructure,” he explained. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), he said, will conduct an annual review of the MYT based on the volume of investments made.

Looking ahead, Alvi stated that with successful MYT implementation, Karachi could become 90% load-shedding-free by 2030. By then, the number of electricity consumers is projected to reach five million, with power transmission capacity expected to grow to 5,000 megawatts.

Responding to a question, Alvi said KE is prepared to connect captive power industries to the grid and is ready to follow the timeline agreed upon with the government and relevant stakeholders for this transition. He also mentioned that industrial activity in Karachi has picked up in recent months, contributing to a rise in electricity demand.

