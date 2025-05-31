Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NA panel urges finance ministry to release Rs48 billion to Postal Life Insurance

Standing committee highlights company’s liquidity issues affecting timely insurance claim payments

By News Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization has instructed the finance ministry to prepare a plan for returning Rs48 billion to Postal Life Insurance, which is currently facing difficulties in meeting its financial obligations.

During a meeting chaired by Dr Farooq Sattar, finance ministry officials informed the committee that Rs14 billion had been allocated to the insurance firm over the past four years, but only half of this amount had been disbursed.

Representatives of Postal Life Insurance told the panel that the company, established in 2021 as part of efforts to help Pakistan exit the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, is holding Rs48 billion in funds that remain with the finance ministry. However, these funds have not been returned, nor has any interest been paid.

The insurance firm added that the lack of access to these funds has prevented it from paying insurance claims to clients on time, worsening its financial strain.

Previous article
Around 55 million women unbanked, 47 million out of Pakistan’s workforce: World Bank 
Next article
Govt finalises key CPEC 2.0 deliverables as strategic acceleration kicks off ahead of 14th JCC session
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.