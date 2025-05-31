Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan begins talks with US on new reciprocal tariffs amid trade concerns

Finance minister and US trade representative discuss impact of sweeping US tariff policy affecting Pakistan and other nations

By News Desk

Pakistan has officially initiated formal negotiations with the United States over the recently announced reciprocal tariffs that Washington imposed on a wide range of trading partners, including Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Finance, a video conference was held between Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, during which both sides exchanged views in a constructive environment. Both parties agreed to conduct detailed technical-level discussions in the coming weeks and expressed a firm commitment to conclude the talks successfully at the earliest possible time.

Khurram Schehzad, advisor to Pakistan’s finance minister, confirmed that the conference call marked the official start of negotiations on the new tariff regime. 

The discussions followed the US announcement on April 4 by President Donald Trump, unveiling sweeping import duties that include a 29% reciprocal tariff on Pakistani goods as part of a global tariff strategy affecting over 185 countries.

Pakistani exporters have voiced concerns that the tariffs could disrupt trade flows to the US market and undermine export competitiveness. The Pakistani government responded promptly by engaging US officials to seek relief or adjustments to the tariffs.

Schehzad shared on his official X account that the initial talks were constructive, and both sides expressed confidence in advancing the negotiations toward a successful resolution.

This tariff policy also impacts other major trading partners, including India, China, the European Union, and Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Afghanistan. Pakistan’s engagement with the US reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard its trade interests amid shifting global trade dynamics.

