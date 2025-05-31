Pakistan Railways posts record Rs83 billion revenue in 11 months, up 7.8%

Pakistan Railways has announced record revenue collection of Rs83 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 7.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to a spokesperson, this is the highest revenue ever recorded by the organisation over an eleven-month stretch. Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi called the achievement historic, affirming the government’s commitment to reviving the railways through dedicated efforts.

Passenger services contributed Rs42 billion, while freight operations generated Rs29 billion. Other sources, including property leases and commercial activities, added Rs12 billion to the total revenue.

Regional disparities were notable, with Karachi Division leading in revenue generation by earning Rs13 billion from passengers and Rs25 billion from freight. Lahore Division collected Rs10 billion from passengers but less than Rs1 billion from freight. Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions each earned Rs4 billion from passenger services, combining for Rs8 billion.

The improved revenue signals potential to exceed the full-year target of Rs88 billion with one month remaining.

Despite this progress, Pakistan Railways continues to face significant challenges. Aging infrastructure, including tracks and bridges from the colonial era, imposes speed restrictions and causes frequent service disruptions. Safety concerns and operational losses linked to maintenance costs remain pressing issues that affect public confidence.

Industry experts view the revenue growth as a sign of recovery rather than complete transformation. They stress the need for sustained investment in infrastructure modernisation, consistent service quality, and resolution of long-standing financial problems before the railways can be considered fully revitalised.

“The revenue milestone offers hope, but Pakistan Railways still has a long way to go to become a modern, reliable, and profitable national transport system,” analysts said.