PM’s aide to submit tariff reduction proposal on industrial raw materials for FY2025-26

Committee reviews industrial duties, export disruptions, and tariff policies ahead of budget approval

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, is set to present proposals to reduce duties on industrial raw materials for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

According to a news report, the government-appointed Committee on Industry, chaired by Haroon Akhtar, recently met to discuss recommendations on tariff and duty reductions across various sectors. These proposals will be formally submitted for approval to the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) before being placed before the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the prime minister.

During a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, Chaired by Jawed Hanif Khan, several pressing trade and industry issues were addressed. Secretary of Commerce, Jawad Paul, clarified that tariff rationalisation under the upcoming budget is progressing independently of any International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressures. 

The ministry has been tasked with providing a detailed briefing on the National Tariff Policy and the government’s strategies to achieve the prime minister’s $60 billion export target.

The committee also examined the sudden ban imposed on the export and import of gold and gemstones on May 7, 2025, which caused significant disruptions, especially for consignments already in transit. The ban was recommended by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and a committee chaired by the commerce secretary is reviewing the decision, with suggestions to allow the release of shipments that were caught in transit when the ban was announced.

Concerns over export processes were also raised, particularly regarding the fumigation of rice consignments. Rice exporters reported harassment by the Directorate General of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), including the use of banned pest-control methods. 

The DPP director general responded by highlighting recent license cancellations and stricter enforcement to reduce shipment interceptions, assuring the committee of improved oversight to protect exporters.

The Juice Manufacturers Association proposed duty drawbacks on incremental exports to boost growth in their sector, a suggestion that garnered positive attention during discussions aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s export potential.

The committee reviewed ongoing legislative efforts, including the Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2025, deciding to form a new sub-committee to continue detailed deliberations after the previous sub-committee’s term ended.

