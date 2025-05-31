Stakeholders welcome government’s plan to launch Maritime Chamber of Commerce

ISLAMABAD: Stakeholders across the maritime sector have welcomed the new initiative announced by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, to establish a ‘Maritime Chamber of Commerce and Industry’ (MCCI), which will bring together all maritime-related industries under one unified platform.

Speaking at the Pakistan Business Council Forum on Saturday, the minister said the chamber would not only boost business development but also prioritize the blue economy and environmental sustainability.

“Apart from economic growth, there is an urgent need to align maritime development with sustainability goals, especially in the face of increasing climate-related challenges in the region,” said Mr. Chaudhry.

He explained that the proposed chamber would serve as a specialized institutional framework, unifying voices from across the maritime spectrum including ports, shipping, logistics, fisheries, and marine services.

“This chamber will promote investment and innovation while encouraging green technologies, improving sustainability at ports, and supporting carbon reduction strategies,” he added.

The forum also discussed the climate vulnerabilities of coastal regions in Pakistan and around the world such as rising sea levels, extreme weather, and environmental degradation and agreed that serious efforts are required to protect these areas.

Mr. Chaudhry further outlined the Ministry’s roadmap for modernizing Pakistan’s port infrastructure, with a focus on digitalization, efficient cargo handling, and environmentally responsible practices. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public-private partnerships, ensuring that maritime growth contributes meaningfully to economic development and global climate obligations.

The Pakistan Business Council endorsed the government’s plan to establish the MCCI, calling it a step toward inclusive sectoral growth.

Similarly, the Pakistan Ship Agents Association (PSAA) lauded the move. Chairman Muhammad Rajpar emphasized the need for a dedicated body to represent the interests of all maritime stakeholders.

“Currently, we have industry-wise associations, but the maritime sector operates like a separate world. Many important contributors have no representation at any formal forum,” he said.

He noted that although combined stakeholder meetings are regularly held under the auspices of major ports such as the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), these meetings typically involve only a select group of key players.

A senior KPT official acknowledged this, noting that stakeholder meetings are business-focused, often excluding environmental experts and civil society, even when discussing technically significant or ecologically impactful issues.

Industry leaders agreed that the creation of a Maritime Chamber would allow for broader and more inclusive representation, ensuring that all relevant businesses and stakeholders from environmental activists to logistics operators have a voice in shaping Pakistan’s maritime future.