Ahsan Iqbal urges increase in tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 percent

LAHORE: Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday emphasized the need to raise Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio and reduce reliance on borrowing to fund development.

Speaking at the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), he said the government aims to increase the ratio from 10 percent to 15 percent to ensure self-reliance. He said without increased tax revenues, the government would have to rely on borrowing for development, which he termed unsustainable.

Iqbal said a national campaign against tax evasion is necessary and called for collective responsibility. He said digitization measures have been introduced to improve transparency and curb evasion, adding that these efforts are yielding results. Salaried individuals, he said, contribute over Rs400 billion in taxes annually.

He said the government will present federal budget proposals in the National Assembly on June 10 and called for national energy and resources to be directed toward economic stability. He urged citizens to support tax compliance to build a tax-paying culture.

Iqbal also said exports must grow from $32 billion to $100 billion to support development. He cited the faceless customs clearance system as a measure to facilitate trade and reduce corruption.

Referring to May 10, he said a new image of Pakistan emerged on the global stage. He claimed the day marked a shift in international perception and mentioned that Indian military leadership acknowledged the downing of aircraft by Pakistan.

He said that the government’s approach to economic reform should mirror its strategy in security operations. He referenced Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and said discipline and planning are needed in the economic sector.

On youth and education, he said the Uraan Pakistan programme aims to prepare youth for the digital economy. He said the government is providing technical education, scholarships, and laptops. He said youth are not being trained for small-scale trade but to meet future demands.

Earlier, Iqbal inaugurated an art exhibition at PIFD and toured student displays. He said students are cultural ambassadors and noted the global potential of fashion design. He acknowledged the institute’s challenge of lacking hostel space for female students and said Rs15 million had been released to address the issue.

Students whose designs were showcased included Fanan Ullah, Hufsa Idrees, Misbah Batool, Muhammad Khuram, Muhammad Mukhtar, and Tayyaba Ashfaq. Iqbal also recorded his remarks in the institute’s visitor book.