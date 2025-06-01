Sign inSubscribe
Business growth key to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s economic vision, says Mashhood

Pakistan is advancing development and providing a platform for various industries, says Rana Mashhood

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, said on Saturday that creating a business-friendly environment is a key objective of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

He made the remarks at the opening of the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) exhibition at the Expo Centre.

Addressing attendees, Rana Mashhood said Pakistan is advancing development and providing a platform for various industries. He said the exhibition offered a view of Pakistan’s industrial direction.

He acknowledged COTHM for organizing the platform and introducing international food processing systems to Pakistan. He said the initiative is important for aligning food production with international practices.

Rana Mashhood said representatives from over 200 countries are participating in the event, with more than 30 countries directly involved. He said the event presents a new model in food processing to showcase Pakistan’s agricultural products.

He welcomed international delegates and companies and said that institutional partnerships can support industrial progress and present Pakistan’s workforce and technology to the world.

He referenced the national initiative Bunyan-um-Marsoos, calling it a completed objective, and said the focus now shifts to international leadership in sectors including IT, technology, arts, culture, agriculture, and food processing.

Rana Mashhood said Pakistan is moving in a defined direction and expressed confidence in its economic path.

