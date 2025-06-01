Sign inSubscribe
Customs agents urge end to faceless assessment system

FCAA delegation calls for the abolition of faceless assessment system, citing difficulties for businesspeople and customs clearing agents

By Monitoring Desk

PESHAWAR: A delegation from the Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with newly appointed Collector Customs Appraisement Peshawar, Azood Ul Mehdi, at the Customs House in Peshawar.

The delegation was led by FCAA President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and included Senior Vice President Khalid Shahzad, Vice President Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, General Secretary Mian Waheed Bacha, and Executive Members Farooq Ahmed, Mansoor Ahmed, Tariq Khan Afridi, Nizam Shah, Aamir Raza, Tanveer Ahmed, and Javed Khan.

Sarhadi, who also serves as Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and member of the Executive Committee of the Sarhad Chamber, congratulated Azood Ul Mehdi on his appointment and acknowledged his familiarity with the issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade and the customs community.

During the meeting, the FCAA delegation called for the abolition of the faceless assessment system, citing difficulties for businesspeople and customs clearing agents.

FCAA members briefed customs officials on the association’s activities and its role in addressing business community concerns. Sarhadi said Azood Ul Mehdi had previously held various positions and had addressed trade-related issues in the past.

He expressed hope that the collector would work to resolve pending issues, including those related to the Pak-Afghan trade process and operational matters at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angor Adda, Torkham borders, and the Azakhel Dry Port.

