HBL demonstrates leadership in agri financing: gives largest insurance payout to farmers

Karachi, Pakistan – 01 June 2025: HBL issued the largest payout of over PKR 10 million under the Area Yield Index Insurance (AYII) program, benefiting farmers in Balochistan and Sindh. This innovative insurance solution is designed to support farmers by providing financial protection against yield losses due to adverse climatic conditions and other agricultural risks.

The AYII program offers extensive coverage including windstorms, frost, excessive rainfall, heat waves, hail, floods, droughts, and pest attacks. By providing this safety net, HBL is helping farmers maintain their incomes and contribute to national food security, while also demonstrating leadership in Agri Financing.

Commenting on the payout, Aamir Kureshi, Head Products Transactional Services and Solution Delivery – HBL said, “This payout underscores the Bank’s commitment to supporting farmers in mitigating their losses incurred due to natural or environmental calamities. At HBL, we recognize the crucial role agriculture plays in ensuring Pakistan’s economic growth. Our goal is to continue building a stronger, more resilient farming community and their agricultural livelihoods—because when farmers thrive, Pakistan thrives.”