ICCI and BEOE to sign MoU for overseas employment and skills training

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote employment and skill development for Pakistani youth.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between BEOE Director General Muhammad Tayyab and ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi. The DG was accompanied by BEOE Director Farrukh Jamal.

The initiative aims to equip youth with market-relevant skills and improve access to international job opportunities.

During the meeting, DG Tayyab said Pakistan’s youth had potential and emphasized the importance of industry-academia linkages to channel their capabilities. He said the private sector plays a key role in innovation, business activity, and national progress.

Tayyab announced the appointment of Umar Qureshi, Convener of Export of Manpower and Overseas Pakistanis at ICCI, as the focal person for coordination.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi briefed the delegation on the Chamber’s recent initiatives, including the launch of an ERP system for improved service delivery. He said ICCI aims to serve as a link between the government and the private sector.

Qureshi highlighted the need to equip the youth with practical skills, enabling them to start their own businesses and contribute to the economy.

Muhammad Ishtiaq Qureshi, Coordinator to the President FPCCI on Overseas Pakistanis and HR Department, also participated in the discussion.

Other participants included Faheem Iqbal Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association, and Naeem Siddiqui, Advisor to the ICCI President.