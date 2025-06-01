Sign inSubscribe
PBF urges govt to boost support for handicrafts sector

Government should also ensure skills assessments and capacity building for communities involved in the sector, Ayesha Farooqui

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Saturday called for greater government support to boost the handicrafts sector in South Punjab and Balochistan, citing its untapped potential to generate employment, particularly for rural women.

Ayesha Farooqui, chairperson of the PBF Women Wing, told reporters that traditional crafts from these underserved regions are already popular across the country and could significantly boost household incomes with the right market access and policy backing.

She urged the government to launch targeted initiatives, such as trade fairs, exhibitions, and craft bazaars, both locally and internationally to promote indigenous crafts and connect rural artisans with broader markets.

“The government should also ensure skills assessments and capacity building for communities involved in the sector,” Farooqui said, emphasizing the need to develop artisan expertise and introduce value-added strategies to improve the quality and appeal of handicrafts.

She proposed that provincial governments establish permanent handicraft stalls to promote cultural heritage while supporting livelihoods. “Such stalls could generate steady revenue, create employment, and strengthen links between communities and their cultural roots,” she said.

Farooqui also highlighted the challenges Pakistani artisans face in accessing international markets, noting that global visibility remains limited despite Pakistan’s rich heritage and skilled craftsmanship.

She urged policymakers to reassess current strategies for international promotion by increasing digital engagement and leveraging e-commerce platforms.

“Promoting the handicrafts sector is not just about economic opportunity—it is about cultural preservation and empowering women across Pakistan’s rural economy,” Farooqui concluded.

