SAPM chairs meetings on investment repatriation, protection

Participants hold detailed discussions on policy proposals to facilitate the repatriation of foreign investment in the manufacturing sector

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired back-to-back meetings of the prime minister’s committees on repatriation and protection of investment, as part of ongoing efforts to push Pakistan’s pro-investment agenda.

The meetings brought together stakeholders from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Ministry of Finance, Board of Investment, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ReMIT, and other senior officials.

Participants held detailed discussions on policy proposals to facilitate the repatriation of foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

Members of both committees engaged in comprehensive consultations on ensuring the safe return of investments and proposed a range of legal and policy amendments aimed at strengthening investor protection and restoring confidence.

PBF urges govt to boost support for handicrafts sector
Ahsan Iqbal urges increase in tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 percent
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

HBL demonstrates leadership in agri financing: gives largest insurance payout to...

Karachi, Pakistan – 01 June 2025: HBL issued the largest payout of over PKR 10 million under the Area Yield Index Insurance (AYII) program,...

Ahsan Iqbal urges increase in tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 percent

PBF urges govt to boost support for handicrafts sector

Law minister urges tribunal members to recuse in conflict cases

