SAPM chairs meetings on investment repatriation, protection

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired back-to-back meetings of the prime minister’s committees on repatriation and protection of investment, as part of ongoing efforts to push Pakistan’s pro-investment agenda.

The meetings brought together stakeholders from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Ministry of Finance, Board of Investment, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ReMIT, and other senior officials.

Participants held detailed discussions on policy proposals to facilitate the repatriation of foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

Members of both committees engaged in comprehensive consultations on ensuring the safe return of investments and proposed a range of legal and policy amendments aimed at strengthening investor protection and restoring confidence.