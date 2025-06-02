Brandon Timinisky’s new venture Zar raises $7M to bring stablecoins to local shops worldwide

Former CEO of Pakistani fintech SadaPay Brandon Timinsky has launched a new venture called Zar with the goal of making stablecoins as accessible as cash. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a reserve asset, most commonly a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, which can be highly volatile, stablecoins aim to offer price stability, making them more practical for everyday use such as payments, savings, and remittances.

Zar has raised $7 million in seed funding to build a global cash-to-crypto exchange network, enabling people to convert physical currency into digital dollars at corner stores and local retail outlets around the world.