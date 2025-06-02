Sign inSubscribe
Brandon Timinisky’s new venture Zar raises $7M to bring stablecoins to local shops worldwide

Can this new startup help Pakistan’s dollar dilemma?

Former CEO of Pakistani fintech SadaPay Brandon Timinsky has launched a new venture called Zar with the goal of making stablecoins as accessible as cash. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a reserve asset, most commonly a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, which can be highly volatile, stablecoins aim to offer price stability, making them more practical for everyday use such as payments, savings, and remittances.

Zar has raised $7 million in seed funding to build a global cash-to-crypto exchange network, enabling people to convert physical currency into digital dollars at corner stores and local retail outlets around the world.

The funding round attracted heavyweight investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Dragonfly Capital, VanEck Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and the co-founders of the Solana blockchain. While the startup’s valuation remains undisclosed, the participation of such high-profile backers underscores strong investor belief in Zar’s mission to expand global stablecoin access.

 

Nisma Riaz is a business journalist at Profit. She covers tech, retail and marketing and can be reached at nisma.riaz@pakistantoday.com.pk or https://twitter.com/nisma_riaz

