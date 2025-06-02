Cotton is no longer Pakistan’s White Gold. It is a ghost crop

In a move that would be laughable if it were not so tragic, Pakistan’s government has finally decided to pay attention to the cotton crisis.

Of course what that means is that the government has been pressured enough to “mull over” half baked measures that might appease members of a textile industry that is in free fall rather than actually go to the heart of the problem and address the concerns of the farmers that grow the cotton in the first place.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has endorsed a set of proposals to lift the 18% sales tax on domestic cotton and its byproducts. Alternatively, they suggest that imports of cotton, yarn, and grey cloth be taxed at the same rate. This gesture, coming after urgent appeals from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, reeks of too little, too late.

These proposals, hurriedly pushed forward to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a high-profile media campaign by the industry, are an attempt to resuscitate a sector that has been on life support for over a decade. But a tax adjustment is a Band-Aid on a hemorrhage, and that too for the wrong patient. The rot runs much deeper.

Only three ginning factories are currently operational in Punjab. A few more in Sindh are expected to begin operations. This is not revival. This is slow-motion decay. If the current trend continues, industry leaders warn that processing units could run at less than half their capacity in the coming season.