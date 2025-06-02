Sign inSubscribe
Governance

FBR secures Rs36.14bn in major legal wins, including landmark case against Bahria Town

Court win frees billions for exchequer amid PM’s push for legal reform

By Monitoring Desk


The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has secured a series of high-profile legal victories, recovering Rs36.14 billion in revenue that had long remained tied up in litigation, including a landmark ruling against Bahria Town (Private) Limited.

The development marks a significant step in the government’s drive to resolve revenue disputes and comes in response to direct instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has urged the FBR to tighten its legal strategy and deliver results in court.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week ruled in favour of the FBR in three key cases. The most consequential was a tax recovery case against Bahria Town, in which the court upheld a decision allowing FBR to recover Rs26.446 billion. The case had remained unresolved for over two years, pending across various appellate forums.

Two additional corporate cases, amounting to Rs9.7 billion in disputed revenue, were also decided in FBR’s favour.

“These victories are clear evidence of the government’s commitment to economic reforms,” the Finance Ministry said in its statement.

The FBR has reportedly adopted a more robust and coordinated legal approach, following a comprehensive directive from the Prime Minister to improve litigation outcomes. The government has identified court-bound revenue disputes as a major bottleneck to national revenue collection, with trillions of rupees currently stuck in unresolved legal battles.

The statement noted that a dedicated legal strategy has now begun to deliver tangible results, as the FBR accelerates efforts to reclaim dues through judicial channels.

The legal success comes at a time when the government is seeking to enhance fiscal space and boost documentation of the economy as part of a broader reform and revenue mobilisation agenda.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Profit by Pakistan Today
