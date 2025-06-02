First National Equities resumes operations as trading-only broker from June 2



First National Equities Limited (FNEL) has announced the successful resumption of its operations as a Trading Only Broker under the Centralised Gateway Platform operated by EClear Services Limited. The transition, effective June 2, 2025, marks a strategic shift in the company’s brokerage operations, aligning with regulatory efforts to streamline risk management and operational efficiency in Pakistan’s capital markets.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), FNEL confirmed that it has completed its migration to the EClear framework and will now operate solely in a trading capacity, without carrying proprietary risk or client asset custody.

Headquartered in Lahore, FNEL is a TREC (Trading Right Entitlement Certificate) holder of the PSX and has long been a prominent player in Pakistan’s equity brokerage landscape. Established in 1995, the company was one of the early movers in offering online trading services through its portal, and served a wide retail and institutional client base across the country.

FNEL is part of the broader First National group, which has historically maintained interests in brokerage, real estate, and financial advisory services. Over the years, the group has repositioned itself amid tightening regulatory requirements and shifting market dynamics, with this latest move reflecting a focus on core brokerage services in a risk-segregated environment.

The company thanked its clients and stakeholders for their continued trust during the transition period and expressed optimism about delivering improved service under the new model.