JetBlue CEO says partnership with United Airlines won’t lead to merger

We’ve spent a lot of time with the Department of Justice over the last five years, and we’re playing it safe, says Joanna Geraghty

By Monitoring Desk

JetBlue Airways CEO Joanna Geraghty said Monday that the company’s new partnership with United Airlines will not result in a merger between the two carriers.

The airlines last week announced a collaboration allowing travellers to book flights on both carriers’ websites and interchangeably earn and redeem points through their frequent flyer programs.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with the Department of Justice over the last five years, and we’re playing it safe,” Geraghty said, emphasizing regulatory caution.

