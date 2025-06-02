JetBlue CEO says partnership with United Airlines won’t lead to merger

JetBlue Airways CEO Joanna Geraghty said Monday that the company’s new partnership with United Airlines will not result in a merger between the two carriers.

The airlines last week announced a collaboration allowing travellers to book flights on both carriers’ websites and interchangeably earn and redeem points through their frequent flyer programs.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with the Department of Justice over the last five years, and we’re playing it safe,” Geraghty said, emphasizing regulatory caution.