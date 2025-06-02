OGRA threatens to suspend licences of OMCs, refineries over non-compliance

ISLAMABAD:The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a stern warning to all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and refineries across the country, threatening suspension of licences in cases of continued non-compliance with the authority’s directives.

In a formal communication addressed to the Chief Executive Officers of over three dozen OMCs and refinery heads, OGRA has called for strict adherence to the commitments made during the Product Review Meeting (PRM). The regulator expressed deep concern over the widespread failure of OMCs to uplift petroleum products from local refineries and the repeated inability of refineries to meet agreed production levels.

The authority emphasized that this non-compliance is severely undermining the national oil supply chain, compromising energy security, and resulting in revenue losses due to avoidable petroleum imports. “This failure to comply with PRM directives is not only disrupting OGRA’s oil supply chain management but is also undermining national energy security and leading to significant revenue losses due to unnecessary imports, which constitutes a violation of the Authority’s directives,” OGRA stated in its warning.

Following detailed deliberations, OGRA has decided that any OMC failing to uplift locally produced petroleum products as per PRM commitments or not maintaining the mandatory 20-day inventory will be liable for licence suspension. The same action will be taken against any refinery that fails to meet its committed production targets for three consecutive months.

The notice has been sent to the managing directors and chief executives of companies including Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Cnergyico PK, Attock Petroleum, PARCO, Puma Energy, Total PARCO, and over 40 other firms operating across Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Prominent names on the list include Allied Petroleum, Eco Gasoline, Oil Industries, GO, Echo Oil, Petro Pakistan, WEL, OTO Pakistan, Hascol, Oilco Petroleum, Taj Gasoline, Benzin, Be Energy, My Petroleum, Askar Oil Services, PARCO-PEARL, Vital Petroleum, Max-Fuel, Jinn Petroleum, Kepler, Flow Petroleum, Exceed, Euro Oil, Khyber Petroleum, Fossil Energy, Lucky Petroleum, Zoom Marketing, Pure Petroleum, Fast Oil, Alhamdali International, Horizon Oil, HG Petro, Hi-Tec Lubricants, Best Petroleum, Al-Noor Petroleum, LaGuardia, and The Fuelers.

OGRA has made it clear that moving forward, all OMCs and refineries must fully comply with the directives issued in the PRMs to ensure the smooth functioning of the petroleum supply chain, minimize import dependency, and avoid any disruption in national energy availability.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing strict regulatory standards in the petroleum sector and warned that further violations would be met with immediate punitive action, including the suspension of operational licences.