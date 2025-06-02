Sign inSubscribe
Economy

PM orders hiring of global firms to vet FBR reforms, lauds Faceless Customs success

Third-party validation to ensure transparency of FBR reforms

By Monitoring Desk


In a significant push for transparency and accountability within Pakistan’s tax machinery, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the hiring of internationally reputed firms to conduct third-party validation of reforms under way at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The directive came during a high-level meeting chaired by the premier to review the progress of institutional reforms at FBR, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to steer Pakistan toward economic stability through long-term structural reforms. “Institutional reforms are progressing rapidly across all sectors,” he said, adding that recent economic indicators reflect the positive trajectory of the government’s policy direction.

He also praised the performance of the newly introduced Faceless Customs Assessment System—a major reform aimed at reducing discretion and ensuring transparency in customs operations. The meeting was informed that the system has led to a measurable increase in revenue collection and has significantly reduced customs clearance times.

PM Shehbaz called the results of the system “encouraging,” noting that such reforms play a critical role in restoring public trust and improving the ease of doing business.

The meeting also reviewed developments at Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), with officials briefing the premier on the upcoming launch of a simplified digital tax return system tailored for general taxpayers. Work is in progress to roll out the system in Urdu and other local languages, a move intended to make tax compliance easier for a broader segment of the population.

The prime minister also reiterated the need to sustain momentum in anti-evasion efforts, including crackdowns on under-invoicing and tax avoidance.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, FBR Chairman, and senior government officials.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
