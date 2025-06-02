Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Tesla new car sales surge 213% in Norway but decline 53.7% in Sweden

The boost is driven by a revamped Model Y compact SUV, which has been Norway’s best-selling car for the past three years

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla’s new car sales in Norway rose 213% in May compared to a year ago, reaching 2,600 vehicles, registration data showed on Monday.

The boost was driven by a revamped Model Y compact SUV, which has been Norway’s best-selling car for the past three years.

Year-to-date sales in Norway increased 8.3% compared to the first five months of 2024. According to the Norwegian Road Federation, fully electric vehicles accounted for nine out of ten new cars sold last year, with the EV share rising to 92.7% year-to-date—nearing the country’s goal to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles.

Tesla offers zero-interest loans in Norway and several other countries to buyers who take delivery of a new Model Y by the end of June.

In contrast, Tesla’s new car sales in Sweden fell 53.7% in May from a year earlier to 503 vehicles, according to registration data from Mobility Sweden.

Tesla’s European sales have faced headwinds this year amid CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political stance.

Previous article
JetBlue CEO says partnership with United Airlines won’t lead to merger
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.