Tesla new car sales surge 213% in Norway but decline 53.7% in Sweden

Tesla’s new car sales in Norway rose 213% in May compared to a year ago, reaching 2,600 vehicles, registration data showed on Monday.

The boost was driven by a revamped Model Y compact SUV, which has been Norway’s best-selling car for the past three years.

Year-to-date sales in Norway increased 8.3% compared to the first five months of 2024. According to the Norwegian Road Federation, fully electric vehicles accounted for nine out of ten new cars sold last year, with the EV share rising to 92.7% year-to-date—nearing the country’s goal to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles.

Tesla offers zero-interest loans in Norway and several other countries to buyers who take delivery of a new Model Y by the end of June.

In contrast, Tesla’s new car sales in Sweden fell 53.7% in May from a year earlier to 503 vehicles, according to registration data from Mobility Sweden.

Tesla’s European sales have faced headwinds this year amid CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political stance.