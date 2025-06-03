Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Air India CEO says Pakistan airspace ban is hitting airline hard financially

Closure of airspace leads to longer flights, higher operational costs for Air India

By Monitoring Desk

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has said that the airline is facing significant financial losses due to Pakistan’s airspace closure. The ban, implemented in response to India’s missile attacks on Pakistani territory, has resulted in longer flight times and increased operational costs. 

In an interview with Bloomberg, Wilson said flights to Western countries are now taking an additional hour, adding to the strain on the airline’s profit margins.

Despite the challenges, Wilson stated that Air India has managed to keep operations running smoothly, although the added fuel usage, increased crew costs, and route changes have considerably raised expenses. The CEO acknowledged that the airspace closure has particularly impacted their direct flight routes.

The dispute between the two countries began after India launched missile strikes on Pakistani territory, citing a security operation in Pahalgam. Pakistan responded with a counterattack, reportedly shooting down six Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft, and destroying key military assets like the S-400 defence system.

As a result of the airspace closure, Air India is incurring daily losses exceeding Rs.200 million (approximately Rs660 million). The airline has formally requested compensation from the Indian government for the financial impact. Alternate flight routes are also contributing to delays and congestion in international airspace.

This situation underscores the direct impact of geopolitical tensions on civil aviation, with Air India facing mounting financial pressures as it continues to operate on longer flight paths. Unless diplomatic relations improve, the airline and its passengers will likely continue to bear the consequences.

Previous article
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures establishes wholly-owned subsidiary for Private Equity & Venture Capital services
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.