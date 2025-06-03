Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bestway Cement clarifies its interest in Attock Cement shareholding, says not invited to second phase of divestment process

Company says it participated in preliminary phase to signal interest, later informed it was not invited to second phase

By News Desk

Bestway Cement Limited (BWCL) clarified its position on the reported interest in Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL), following media reports regarding the proposed divestment of shares by Pharaon Investment Group Limited (PIGL). 

In a notification submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, BWCL explained that it had submitted a non-binding offer to Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), acting as the financial advisor for PIGL’s share sale process.

The company’s notification emphasized that the offer made by BWCL was in the preliminary phase of the divestment process and was intended to signal its indicative interest. However, BWCL was later informed by SCB that it had not been invited to participate in the second phase of the transaction.

“Subsequently, we were informed by SCB that BWCL has not been invited to participate in the second phase of the divestment process” Bestway Cement Limited said in its notice to the PSX.   

This statement from BWCL comes in response to a report published by a local newspaper on May 30, 2025, which mentioned BWCL among the interested parties in the sale of PIGL’s stake in ACPL. BWCL clarified that it had been involved only in the initial stages of the process and confirmed that its offer remained non-binding.

In the notification, BWCL reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements. 

Previous article
PM directs removal of impediments for early completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam
Next article
Oil sales up 10% YOY to 1.53 million tons in May due to reduced smuggling, improved economic activity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.