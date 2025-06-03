Cordoba Logistics & Ventures establishes wholly-owned subsidiary for Private Equity & Venture Capital services

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (CLVL) has announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Cordoba PE Management Limited (CPML), following the approval of a “Permission Order” by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on February 10, 2025.

The SECP’s approval allows CPML to provide Private Equity & Venture Capital Fund Management Services, subject to compliance with relevant regulatory requirements.

As part of the establishment process, CLVL has invested PKR 49,999,960, acquiring 99.99% shares in CPML, making it a fully owned subsidiary.

This move aligns with CLVL’s strategy to expand its portfolio and offer specialized financial services within the private equity and venture capital sectors.