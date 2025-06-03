Cyberattack forces Victoria’s Secret to take systems offline

Victoria’s Secret said Tuesday that a security incident affecting its information technology systems prompted the company to temporarily shut down its website for several days last week.

The company took its corporate systems and e-commerce site offline on May 26 and enacted response protocols to contain and prevent unauthorized access to its network. The website was restored on May 29.

The lingerie retailer said the breach did not affect its financial results for the first quarter or cause a material disruption to operations, but added that second-quarter results could be impacted by additional expenses related to the incident.

Victoria’s Secret said it expects first-quarter sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share to meet or exceed the higher end of its previously issued forecast. However, the company delayed the release of its first-quarter results, originally scheduled for June 5, citing limited employee access to certain systems and data needed to complete the report during the website restoration process.

The company said the incident also disrupted some functions in its Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores, but those services have now been fully restored. Shares of Victoria’s Secret rose about 2% in early trading Tuesday.

The cyberattack follows similar incidents at other fashion and retail companies, including Cartier, owned by Richemont, and Marks & Spencer. Cartier told customers in an email Tuesday that its website had been hacked and some client data had been compromised.