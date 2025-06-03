Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC approves Rs 56 billion in technical supplementary grants for various ministries

Key approvals include Rs 1.259 billion for Ministry of Finance, Rs 5.6 billion for Women Inclusive Finance project, Rs 90 million for gas schemes in Punjab, and Rs 1.889 billion for Ministry of Information 

By News Desk

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved 18 summaries seeking technical supplementary grants (TSGs) totaling Rs 56.03 billion for various ministries and divisions on Monday. The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed multiple financial proposals and addressed key matters brought by various ministries.

According to the Finance Ministry, the cabinet committee approved several important funding allocations, including Rs 1.259 billion for the Ministry of Finance to return unused funds to the Government of Sindh under the wheat seed cash reimbursement program. 

Rs 5.6 billion was allocated for the Ministry of Finance as a rupee cover for the ADB-funded Women Inclusive Finance (WIF) project. Other approvals included Rs 231.89 million for the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control to meet civil armed forces’ funding needs, and Rs 64 million for the Ministry of Interior for staff transfers to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Further allocations included Rs 50 million to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for promoting democracy through PILDAT, Rs 90 million for the Petroleum Division to execute gas schemes in Punjab, and Rs 100 million for the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety for SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan.

The committee also sanctioned Rs 1.889 billion for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to settle advertising liabilities, Rs 2.15 billion for the Ministry of Housing and Works for development projects in District Swabi, and Rs 1.7 billion for the Ministry of Defence for the technological upgradation of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Additionally, Rs 40.34 billion was approved for the Economic Affairs Division to cover revised budget estimates for FY 2024-25 to repay short-term foreign loans. The Power Division also received approval for a tripartite power purchase agreement involving Karachi Nuclear Plant Units-2 and 3.

The ECC discussed and backed the Petroleum Division’s summary regarding the Machike-Thallian-Tarrujabba White Oil Pipeline, though it deferred a final decision to the next meeting for further financial and operational deliberations.

A proposal by the Ministry of Commerce for amendments to the Import Policy Order (IPO) for state-owned defense production entities and their commercial subsidiaries was also approved.

Further, the ECC endorsed the establishment of the ‘Women Inclusive Finance Support Fund’ Trust under the ADB-funded Women Inclusive Finance Project. The Ministry of National Food Security & Research’s summary for setting minimum indicative prices for tobacco crops for 2025 and revising cess rates was approved, with instructions to develop a future deregulation plan for the crop sector.

The meeting also saw the approval of a policy on honorariums for government employees, aiming to streamline rewards within ministries.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.

News Desk
News Desk

