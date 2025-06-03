Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC okays new honorarium policy for civil servants, gives finance minister discretion over payouts

New policy allows the finance minister to grant honorariums to employees in economic ministries and the Prime Minister's Office, with tax breaks for recipients and a framework for performance-based rewards

By News Desk
  • Policy prohibits granting honorariums for religious festivals, such as Eid or Christmas, and ensures that no employee can receive honorariums from more than one organisation

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved a new honorarium policy for civil servants, granting discretionary powers to the finance minister for determining honorarium payouts to employees of economic ministries, Parliament, and the Prime Minister’s Office, after reviewing a summary presented by the Finance Division.

Under the newly approved policy, the finance minister will have the authority to determine the quantum of honorariums, with a focus on employees in key economic divisions, such as the Finance Division, Revenue Division, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Division, and others. The policy is designed to streamline honorarium payouts, addressing the need for additional financial rewards for civil servants.

Currently, the honorarium will be based on merit and performance, with federal secretaries authorized to grant one performance honorarium equal to a basic pay to up to 25% of their ministry’s employees. 

However, the federal secretary themselves cannot grant this honorarium to themselves. The policy prohibits honorariums from being granted for religious festivals, such as Eid or Christmas, and stipulates that no employee can receive honorariums from more than one organization.

The new policy also includes tax incentives, with a lower tax rate on honorariums. The tax on honorariums will be structured similarly to the monetization allowance, where a 5% income tax is applied. 

However, a cap has been placed, ensuring that no employee is granted more than one honorarium per year. Honorariums must also be reflected in payroll statements.

The new system aims to reward civil servants based on their performance while maintaining transparency and accountability. However, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb explained that the finance minister has always held this power as chair of the ECC, and the new approach will allow for more targeted and strategic distribution of honorariums.

Previous article
OGRA threatens to suspend licences of OMCs, refineries over non-compliance
Next article
ECC approves Rs 56 billion in technical supplementary grants for various ministries
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FBR

FBR sets up special facilitation desks for overseas Pakistanis in major...

Special desks established in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi to assist overseas Pakistanis with tax-related concerns; FTO also establishes Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell  

ECC approves Rs 56 billion in technical supplementary grants for various ministries

OGRA threatens to suspend licences of OMCs, refineries over non-compliance

Senate panel briefed on $3.22 billion IT exports, seeks clarity on crypto council and digital governance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.