FBR sets up special facilitation desks for overseas Pakistanis in major cities

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established Special Facilitation Desks at Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi. These desks aim to provide assistance and guidance to overseas citizens regarding their tax matters.

The FBR has also made the contact details for designated representatives available on its official website to ensure easy access for overseas Pakistanis seeking help.

According to FBR, any complaints from overseas Pakistanis regarding income tax, customs, sales tax, or federal excise will be addressed within 15 days. The FBR will ensure that complainants receive regular updates on the status of their cases via email, WhatsApp, voice messages, or phone.

Additionally, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has set up the Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell (OPGRC) at the FTO Secretariat to address complaints related to tax issues.

If the relevant tax authority fails to resolve the complaint within 30 days, the matter will be automatically transferred to the Complaint Management Information System (CMIS) of the FTO Secretariat for further investigation.

The case will then be assigned to an Advisor or Investigation Officer as per the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s regulations.

The FBR also emphasized its commitment to maintaining close coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Labour and Manpower, as well as Pakistan Missions Abroad, to ensure efficient resolution of grievances and continuous follow-up.