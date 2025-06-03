Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Gulf markets mostly rise on financial sector gains; Dubai and Qatar lead

Dubai extends rally, Abu Dhabi rebounds, while Saudi slips amid investor caution; oil prices inch higher on geopolitical tensions

By Reuters
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 8, 2020, a trader walks by beneath a stock display board at the Dubai Stock Exchange in the United Arab Emirates. Islamic finance -- an amalgamation of Sharia law and modern banking -- has become a $2 trillion business over the past two decades, covering everything from bonds to buying a car. But with complex standards set out by a number of Islamic bodies, it's not easy for observant Muslims to decide whether an investment is halal, or permissible under the religion. / AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE

Most Gulf stock markets settled higher on Tuesday, with Dubai’s main share index (.DFMGI) marking a second consecutive session of gains and closing up 0.68%.

“In Dubai, the market continued its upward trajectory, demonstrating healthy momentum and potential for further gains, with the financial sector significantly influencing performance, led by stocks such as Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD,” said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA. “This performance is underpinned by strong fundamentals and a solid economic outlook for the year.”

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index (.FTFADGI) rose 0.46%, snapping a two-day losing streak. The financial sector led gains, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank climbing 2.6% and First Abu Dhabi Bank advancing 1.53%.

Oil prices – a key driver for Gulf markets – edged up, supported by rising geopolitical tensions and supply concerns. Brent crude futures were up 0.7% at $65.08 a barrel by 1154 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index (.TASI) slipped 0.16%. United Carton Industries was the index’s top loser, dropping 3.98%.
 “Sector performance was mixed. These movements suggest uncertainty at current levels, as investors await further developments, particularly upcoming U.S. economic data releases that could influence the Saudi market,” said Azar. “Ongoing trade tensions also continue to impact investor sentiment.”

Qatar’s benchmark index (.QSI) jumped 1.28%, driven by a 3.44% rise in Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS.QA). It was the index’s highest intraday gain since April 30.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) closed flat on Tuesday.

In broader geopolitical developments, Ukraine and Russia escalated their conflict over the weekend with one of the largest drone exchanges of the war. Meanwhile, Iran appeared poised to reject a U.S. proposal aimed at resolving a longstanding nuclear dispute, potentially prolonging sanctions and impacting oil supply.

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak this week, amid renewed tensions over tariffs. Newly announced 50% tariffs on global steel and aluminium imports are set to take effect on Wednesday, June 4.

Previous article
Punjab cabinet clears launch of ‘Air Punjab’ airline in major policy push
Next article
Indian banks to maintain stable asset quality despite global risks, says Moody’s
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM Shehbaz urges swift removal of obstacles to accelerate Diamer Bhasha...

Highlighting the link between affordable energy, agriculture, and self-reliance, PM calls for united provincial talks on water storage amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Senate body urges swift development of electric vehicle infrastructure

Delay in property transfer may jeopardize DISCOs’ privatization process

Jazz expands partnership with Qvantel, launches new digital support hubs in Islamabad and Lahore

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.