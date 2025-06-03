Jazz expands partnership with Qvantel, launches new digital support hubs in Islamabad and Lahore



Jazz, Pakistan’s top digital operator, has expanded its strategic collaboration with global Digital BSS provider Qvantel by establishing new operations, services, and support centres in Islamabad and Lahore. As reported by the Express Tribune.

The development, shared through an official press release, is designed to strengthen Jazz’s digital infrastructure and improve service delivery for its 73 million-plus mobile subscribers.

As part of the extended partnership, Qvantel will provide managed services and localised expertise tailored to Jazz’s evolving digital ecosystem. It will also leverage Jazz’s state-of-the-art cloud platform, Garaj, for co-location and hosting services, ensuring secure, scalable, and locally hosted infrastructure for critical operations.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz, highlighted the importance of the partnership in the company’s digital evolution, stating that Jazz’s shift from a traditional connectivity provider to a digital-first ServiceCo “relies heavily on robust technology partnerships.”

Tero Kivisaari, President of Qvantel, praised Jazz’s transformation journey, calling it “a textbook example of how to turn a digital operator strategy into a day-to-day reality that empowers people.”

He added, “By investing in Pakistan’s tech talent and working side by side with Jazz, we are strengthening our partnership to deliver solutions that truly matter. This is not just about systems—it’s about building the digital future of a country.”

The strengthened alliance aligns with Pakistan’s growing digital aspirations and supports Jazz’s broader ServiceCo vision—its transformation from a telecom operator into a platform-driven digital services company.

Qvantel’s increased presence and backend capabilities will enable Jazz to deliver hyper-personalised digital services with agile, future-ready infrastructure, pushing forward a shared commitment to inclusive, tech-enabled growth.