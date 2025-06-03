Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Musk’s Neuralink raises $650 million as brain implant device enters clinical trials

Neuralink says five patients with severe paralysis are now using its device to control digital and physical devices with their thoughts

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has raised $650 million in its latest funding round as the brain implant startup begins clinical trials in three countries, the company said Monday.

The company said the funding will help expand access to its technology, aimed at restoring independence for people with unmet medical needs and advancing brain interface capabilities.

The round included participation from investors such as ARK Invest, DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G42, Human Capital, Lightspeed, QIA, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners and Vy Capital. Semafor reported last month that Neuralink had raised $600 million in a deal that valued the company at $9 billion before the new funding.

Neuralink said five patients with severe paralysis are now using its device to control digital and physical devices with their thoughts. The chip processes neural signals that can be transmitted to computers or phones.

The company recently received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough designation for its speech restoration device. It was granted the same tag last year for a vision-restoring device.

The FDA’s breakthrough devices program is designed to speed the development, assessment and review of medical technologies for patients with serious conditions.

Musk said last week he was stepping down from his advisory role with U.S. President Donald Trump to refocus on his companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, Neuralink and social media platform X.

According to media reports Monday, Morgan Stanley is marketing a $5 billion debt package for xAI, which is seeking a $113 billion valuation in a $300 million share sale.

