Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore deeper energy collaboration during minister’s Baku visit

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, SOCAR president discuss joint ventures, energy security, and investment opportunities

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on Tuesday in Baku to explore ways to enhance bilateral energy cooperation and identify new opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

As per a news release received in Islamabad, the discussion centered on reinforcing energy ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Both parties shared perspectives on areas of mutual interest, with a focus on future investments and potential joint ventures aimed at improving energy security and promoting sustainable development.

Minister Malik reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to building robust partnerships with key global energy players like SOCAR. He also highlighted ongoing government initiatives designed to establish an investor-friendly climate and attract more foreign investment into Pakistan’s energy landscape.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf acknowledged Pakistan’s advancements in the energy sector and conveyed the company’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistani partners.

PM Shehbaz urges swift removal of obstacles to accelerate Diamer Bhasha Dam construction
Punjab cabinet clears launch of ‘Air Punjab’ airline in major policy push
