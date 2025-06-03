PM directs removal of impediments for early completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized that the country’s self-reliance is linked to affordable electricity and agriculture. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the early completion of the Diamer Bhasha Dam by removing all impediments.

While chairing a meeting on the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam and other water resource-related matters, the prime minister highlighted that building new dams is crucial to enhancing water storage capacity, ensuring water supply for agriculture, and preventing floods.

He further stated that the nation’s self-dependence is tied to affordable electricity and agriculture, both of which require increased water storage and efficient water management.

The prime minister directed that the completion of projects like Diamer Bhasha Dam should be prioritised to establish an effective system for energy production and ensure abundant water storage.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Amir Muqam, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Moeen Wattoo, Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan, and other relevant senior government officials.