PM Shehbaz urges swift removal of obstacles to accelerate Diamer Bhasha Dam construction

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the critical role of affordable electricity and agricultural development in achieving Pakistan’s self-reliance. He directed relevant authorities to expedite the Diamer Bhasha Dam project by eliminating all existing bottlenecks.

Leading a high-level meeting focused on water resource management and the dam’s construction, the prime minister emphasized that building large-scale water infrastructure is vital to increasing storage capacity, securing irrigation supplies, and reducing flood risks.

He added that the nation’s self-sufficiency depends heavily on an efficient water management system and energy generation, making the timely completion of projects like the Diamer Bhasha Dam essential.

The meeting included federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Amir Muqam, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Moeen Wattoo; Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah; Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan; along with other senior officials.

Earlier, during a peace jirga in Peshawar, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s entitlement to its full share of water as per the Indus Water Treaty. He announced intentions to boost water storage through key projects such as Diamer Bhasha and Dasu dams.

He stated that a conclusive decision on water issues would involve consultations with all four provinces to increase water reserves and counter India’s hostile intentions.

Tensions between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty intensified after the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which India accused Pakistan of orchestrating without providing evidence — a charge Islamabad rejected and urged for an independent probe.

In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally and shut the Wagah-Attari border crossing. Pakistan, in turn, signaled the possibility of suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement.