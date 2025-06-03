Sign inSubscribe
PTCL to modernise data centres in new partnership with DWP(Digital World Pakistan) Technologies

Modernisation effort powered by Dell aims to boost operational efficiency, energy savings, and future scalability across PTCL and Ufone 4G network

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s top telecom and ICT services provider, has entered a strategic partnership with DWP Technologies to upgrade its data centre infrastructure.

According to a press release, the initiative will deploy software-driven Enterprise and Mid-tier storage platforms from Dell Technologies, targeting enhanced operational performance and scalability.

A formal signing ceremony was held in Islamabad, with key officials in attendance including Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer at DWP Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd., along with senior representatives from PTCL Group, DWP, and Dell Technologies.

The collaboration forms a part of PTCL’s broader digital transformation agenda to modernise its storage systems in line with growing data requirements across its expanding network.

The existing mission-critical platform that supports PTCL and Ufone 4G operations across three sites—interconnected through enterprise replication services (SRDF)—will remain active and fully maintained during the upgrade, ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

A key feature of the new infrastructure is its three-site active-active metro architecture, designed to provide continuous service availability even in the event of localised disruptions. Additionally, the platform offers built-in scalability to accommodate future expansion within the PTCL Group.

The modernisation is expected to reduce PTCL’s data centre footprint significantly while also decreasing power and cooling needs—ultimately lowering operational costs and improving energy efficiency.

This latest upgrade highlights PTCL’s commitment to technological advancement and future preparedness, strengthening its ability to meet the evolving demands of both individual and enterprise customers.

Previous article
Meta signs 20-year deal with Constellation nuclear plant
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

