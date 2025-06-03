Punjab cabinet clears launch of ‘Air Punjab’ airline in major policy push

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Tuesday gave the green light to establish the province’s first-ever airline, Air Punjab Private Limited, in a landmark decision made during the 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting — held at the Chief Minister’s Office — saw the cabinet deliberate on 101 agenda items, ranging from transport and agriculture to healthcare, labour safety, and social welfare.

Marking a major shift in the province’s approach to modern transport, CM Maryam announced that the new airline would begin operations within one year, following full cabinet approval. The move is part of a broader transport reform that also includes the rollout of electric buses across nine divisions, establishment of EV charging stations in major cities, and the construction of new bus shelters and depots at Thokar Niaz Baig and Lahore Railway Station.

Among other high-impact decisions, the CM announced up to 40% reduction in electricity tariffs, making Punjab the first province in Pakistan to voluntarily offer such relief. The cabinet approved reduced rates for Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Pvt Ltd and Punjab Thermal Power Pvt Ltd, aimed at lowering consumer bills and easing financial stress on citizens.

In agriculture, the Chief Minister unveiled a sweeping support plan for wheat growers. The cabinet was informed that a Rs. 5,000 per acre subsidy had already been distributed to 514,000 farmers, while payments to another 500,000 are underway. Under Phase II of the Kisan Card scheme, Rs. 63 billion has been disbursed, with Rs. 18 billion spent on fertilizer purchases. The cabinet approved the Chief Minister Wheat Program 2025 to further enhance support for the sector.

The cabinet backed a Rs. 40 billion initiative to upgrade infrastructure in all public schools — including new classrooms, toilet blocks, labs, and furniture. Approval was also granted for the Punjab Autism School and Resource Centre Lahore Act 2025, with a mandate to provide inclusive admissions for all children.

In a major health sector move, the cabinet approved the Nawaz Sharif Medical City in Lahore, spanning 5,000 kanals, complete with specialized hospitals, urban forests, public parks, and family facilities. A global institution has shown interest in setting up a children’s hospital in the medical district.

Addressing worker welfare, the CM ordered the Labour Department to ensure provision of safety gear to all high-risk workers and approved ration cards for registered labourers and miners. The cabinet also approved a Rs. 400 million grant for the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation for payments to RUDA related to the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase II.

Green development featured prominently as well, with the cabinet endorsing eco-tourism projects in Changa Manga, Lal Sohanra, and the National Park, while also approving the Punjab Green Development Program restructuring.

Among the key legislative and policy approvals were the Punjab Senior Citizens Welfare Bill 2025, Mines and Minerals Act 2025, Punjab Public Awareness and Information Dissemination Act 2025, amendments to the Price Control of Essential Commodities Act 2024, and the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Services Bill 2025. The cabinet also approved the Punjab Child Protection Policy, dissolved the Board of Management of Punjab Institute of Mental Health, and sanctioned the formation of a new administrative committee.

The meeting cleared implementation of the Electronic Warehouse Receipt System (EWR) for farmers, launch of a pension scheme under the Defined Contribution model, distribution of 1,100 interest-free electric taxis in Lahore, registration of electric vehicles, issuance of vanity vehicle number plates, and supplementary grants for Ramzan Bazaars 2022, branded motorcycles, and court-ordered payments.

The cabinet also endorsed recruitment drives in various departments and confirmed decisions taken during the previous 25th cabinet meeting, including approval for medical reimbursements for critical patients and government employees.