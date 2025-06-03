SBP, PSX to remain closed from June 6 to June 9 for Eid-ul-Adha holidays

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed from Friday, June 6, 2025, to Monday, June 9, 2025, on account of Eid-ul-Adha.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff, and concerned parties are hereby informed that the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed from Friday, June 6, 2025, to Monday, June 9, 2025, on account of Eid-ul-Adha. We would like to extend our heartiest Eid greetings to everyone in advance,” read a notice from PSX.

Similarly, the SBP, in a notification, confirmed it will also remain closed from June 6 to June 9, 2025 (Friday to Monday) due to the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Earlier, the federal government announced a four-day public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the government declared public holidays from June 6-9, 2025 (Friday to Monday).