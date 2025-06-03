Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP, PSX to remain closed from June 6 to June 9 for Eid-ul-Adha holidays

Both the State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange announce closure in observance of public holidays for Eid-ul-Adha, as per government notification

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed from Friday, June 6, 2025, to Monday, June 9, 2025, on account of Eid-ul-Adha.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff, and concerned parties are hereby informed that the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed from Friday, June 6, 2025, to Monday, June 9, 2025, on account of Eid-ul-Adha. We would like to extend our heartiest Eid greetings to everyone in advance,” read a notice from PSX.

Similarly, the SBP, in a notification, confirmed it will also remain closed from June 6 to June 9, 2025 (Friday to Monday) due to the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Earlier, the federal government announced a four-day public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the government declared public holidays from June 6-9, 2025 (Friday to Monday).

Previous article
Musk’s xAI targets $113 billion valuation with $5 billion debt package
Next article
Apple challenges EU order to open ecosystem to rivals
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Asian Development Bank approves $800 million program to boost Pakistan’s public...

Program supports reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance, enhances public expenditure and cash management, promotes digitalization, investment facilitation, and aims to reduce Pakistan’s fiscal deficit and public debt

Air India CEO says Pakistan airspace ban is hitting airline hard financially

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures establishes wholly-owned subsidiary for Private Equity & Venture Capital services

Oil sales up 10% YOY to 1.53 million tons in May due to reduced smuggling, improved economic...

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.