Tesla’s Model 3 and Y debut in China’s rural EV campaign

Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y have been included in a Chinese government-backed campaign aimed at boosting electric and hybrid vehicle sales in rural areas, according to a statement from the industry ministry on Tuesday.

The two models are among 124 electric and hybrid vehicles selected for the program this year.

The inclusion marks the first time Tesla models have appeared in the annual campaign, which has been held regularly since at least 2020. In contrast, many of BYD’s best-selling models that featured among the 99 vehicles selected last year remain on the list this year.