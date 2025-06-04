Sign inSubscribe
135,000 Pakistanis seek political asylum in the West, 52,000 deported in two years, Senate panel told

Senate Standing Committee on Overseas reports 125,000 Pakistanis sought political asylum in Europe, over 10,000 in the United States

By News Desk

Over the last two years, approximately 135,000 Pakistanis have applied for political asylum in Western countries, according to a report presented during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis. 

The committee also revealed that 52,000 Pakistanis were deported from neighboring countries, including Iran, during the same period.

The committee, chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, heard from the Director General of Passports, who disclosed that 125,000 Pakistanis in Europe and over 10,000 in the United States had sought political asylum. The DG noted that some countries, rather than jailing Pakistani nationals arriving illegally, repatriate them directly to Pakistan.

He further reported that 34,000 Pakistanis were deported from Iran last year, with their passports being blocked. Those involved in criminal activities face harsher punishments, he added.

In addition, the committee was informed by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis that Saudi Arabia has reduced the number of visas issued to Pakistanis and imposed stricter eligibility criteria. 

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also briefed the committee, stating that over 52,000 Pakistanis had been deported since 2023, including 5,000 beggars deported from Saudi Arabia. 

The DG further highlighted that more than 10.3 million skilled Pakistani professionals are currently working abroad.

