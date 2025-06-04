Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Beta Technologies lands first all-electric aircraft at JFK in historic U.S. milestone

Vermont-based startup showcases urban air mobility with successful 45-minute flight amid growing push for electric aviation

By Reuters
BETA Technologies’ ALIA, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, comes to a stop after arriving at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2023. The aircraft will begin a series of test flights over the next few months with the 413th Flight Test Squadron and AFWERX’s Agility Prime at Duke Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

Beta Technologies has become the first U.S. company to land an all-electric aircraft at an airport in the New York-New Jersey region, the company and port authorities announced on Tuesday.

The landmark flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport lasted 45 minutes and carried a pilot along with four passengers, according to a joint statement.

Transportation companies, including airlines, are increasingly developing electric, battery-powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, aiming to revolutionize short city trips and reduce traffic congestion.

In October, the Federal Aviation Administration finalized training and certification rules for air taxi pilots, calling it “the final piece in the puzzle for safely introducing these aircraft in the near term.”

That same month, Beta Technologies raised $318 million in equity funding for the production, certification, and commercialization of its electric aircraft, bringing its total funding to over $1 billion.

Founded in 2017 and based in Vermont, Beta Technologies has undergone years of rigorous safety testing across various environments.

“After years of rigorous safety testing in all types of environments, we’re proud to stand here with the Port Authority and the city of New York to demonstrate exactly how this aircraft can serve cities by easing congestion, reducing emissions, and increasing accessibility,” said Kyle Clark, CEO and founder of the company.

 

