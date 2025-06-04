Govt decides to reduce IT development budget in budget

ISLAMABAD (INP): The federal government has decided to reduce the development budget of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT) in the upcoming budget 2025-26.

According to details, a cut of Rs 10.4 billion has been proposed, amounting to a 43.48% reduction compared to the previous fiscal year.

For the budget 2025-26, the development funds for the IT ministry are proposed at Rs13.52 billion. Out of this, Rs3.64 billion will be provided through domestic resources, while Rs9.88 billion is expected to come from external sources.

In the previous fiscal year, the ministry’s development budget stood at Rs23.92 billion, highlighting the substantial scale of the proposed reduction